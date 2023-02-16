Sandelin praises productive rookie class

By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Feb. 15, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD men’s hockey team is coming off of a bye-week but has no time to waste as they head out west to the Mile-High city to take on No.3 Denver.

The Bulldogs have a tough stretch ahead. First to Denver, then hosting Miami, and then they conclude their regular season traveling to No.6 St. Cloud State. While the ‘dogs couldn’t take care of Denver on home ice in two overtime games in December, the UMD rookie class has carried quite the load and they will be sure to rely on them again. The young pups of Ben Steeves, Isaac Howard, Kyle Bettens, and Cole Spicer have all had extended ice time and although not all their success has turned into wins, it’s safe to say Sandelin is well pleased.

“Our freshman have been a real bright spot. I think all of them have contributed. Some of them are having big impacts in the second half. I think you saw bits and pieces in the first half. Like I told you a number of times I’m excited about that group and now they’re getting opportunities to play and we don’t have a lot of bodies so they’re getting put in positions and playing more than we all anticipated,” said Sandelin.

Freshman Cole Spicer is questionable for this weekend. Puck drops out west on Friday at 8 pm and Saturday at 7 pm.

