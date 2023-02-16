Proposed bill would ban future sale of fuel-powered lawn, garden equipment in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new bill introduced into the Minnesota House would prohibit the sale of non-electric lawn equipment after 2025.

Rep. Jerry Newton (DFL - Coon Rapids) and Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL - Edina) co-authored the bill, which was introduced last Monday.

The bill would require all new lawn and garden equipment sold in Minnesota after January 1, 2025, to be powered by electricity.

According to the bill, “lawn and garden equipment” would include lawnmowers, leaf blowers, hedge clippers, chainsaws, lawn edgers, string trimmers, or brush cutters that use below 19 kilowatts or 25 horsepower.

Rep. Newton and Edelson also introduced a bill that would require all new zambonis sold after 2025 to be electric as well.

Both bills were read in the Commerce Finance and Policy committee and have not been discussed or voted on.

