Olaplex sued for allegedly causing hair loss

Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.
Olaplex is being sued for allegedly causing hair loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of women is suing Olaplex, a hair product company.

The group of almost 30 plaintiffs claims the company’s products caused hair loss, breakage and other problems.

They claim the company uses ingredients known to cause allergic reactions and are banned in Europe.

Olaplex fired back saying independent labs have proven its products are completely safe.

The company calls the claims baseless and has pledged to fight them.

The women are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Rolled car in Duluth Wednesday
DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in crash
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The nuggets will be available along with the burger at McDonald’s restaurants in Germany...
McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say