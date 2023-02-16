Ojibwe Winter Games coming to UMD’s Bagely Nature Center Friday

Ojibwe Winter Games
Ojibwe Winter Games(University of Minnesota - Duluth)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Objibwe Winter Games (Ojibweg Bibooni-Ataadiiwin) will take place at the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Bagley Nature Center Friday.

The free, public event is a chance for anyone to engage with traditional Ojibwe games as part of ongoing cultural teaching efforts.

From from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m, the community is invited to learn how to play the snow snake game, which was once one of the most popular winter sports in North America. They’ll also demonstrate how to play the hoop and spear and people can attempt to throw a lance through a swinging hoop.

You can also try out throwing an atlatl, a spear-throwing tool used by cultures all over the world.

Stories and demonstrations about trapping and showing furs will be shared by The Great Lakes Intertribal Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Lunch will be provided at noon. Anyone who wishes to have a lunch can fill out this form.

“I also really enjoy the community aspects of the event. It wasn’t just an event to perform for people or show people how to play the games. Everyone who was there truly made it feel like a community event,” said a participant from last year’s Ojibwe Winter Games.

For more information, visit UMD’s event webpage.

