Middle schooler dies after getting hit by school bus

Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a...
Jacob Dawson-Escobedo, 12, died after getting hit by a school bus. He is being remembered as a "wonderful student" who was creative and smart.(Source: GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan middle schooler is dead after a school bus hit him in the city of Wayne.

The Detroit Free Press reported the bus hit 12-year-old Jacob Dawson-Escobedo on Tuesday afternoon. He was a student at Franklin Middle School in Wayne.

Police told the newspaper Tuesday evening that other students were on board the bus when the incident occurred but none were hurt.

Authorities believe drugs or alcohol did not play a part in the crash but the incident is still under investigation. The bus driver is not in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Wayne-Westland school district declined to say whether the driver remains employed with the district.

Classes resumed at Franklin Middle on Wednesday with emotional support teams ready to help students cope with the incident.

John Dignan, superintendent of the Wayne-Westland Community Schools district, issued a statement calling Jacob a “wonderful student and friend who was always smiling.” He said the boy was creative and smart and working on a fantasy book.

A GoFundMe to help Jacob’s family with funeral expenses and other bills had raised more than $18,000, as of Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Rolled car in Duluth Wednesday
DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads

Latest News

Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
SLC Sheriff's office addresses impersonation attempt
St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s office shares advice for spotting illegitimate traffic stop
St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s office shares advice for spotting illegitimate traffic stop
St. Louis Co. Sheriff’s office shares advice for spotting illegitimate traffic stop
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment