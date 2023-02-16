Man’s heart problem at 19 leads him to future wife

BOSTON (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man is now engaged to his sweetheart, thanks to a medical device that saved his life after an unexpected heart problem and the company that made it.

Adam Millar was 19 and pursuing a hockey career four years ago in his home state of Colorado when he suddenly came down with what he thought were flu symptoms.

But the problem was actually his heart. It had lapsed into atrial fibrillation, which quickly turned into cardiogenic shock, and was no longer pumping enough blood.

“I was an active person, and then, three days later, I was bedridden and on life support,” Millar said.

He nearly died, but two small Impella heart pumps, designed and made by Abiomed, saved his life.

“It’s crazy what just the simple idea of allowing your heart to rest and recover and let these pumps pump blood throughout your body while it can relax and recover, and three days later, your heart is fully back to functioning,” Millar said.

After recovering, Millar flew to Abiomed’s Danvers, Massachusetts, headquarters for an internship. While there, he met Casey Mucci, who’d started six months earlier in human resources.

Adam Millar and his fiancée, Casey Mucci, met while working at Abiomed, a medical device company that designed and made the heart pumps that saved Millar's life. (Source: Adam Millar, WCVB via CNN)

“His story was very well known around the office, and when he was coming onboard, everybody was like, ‘Adam Millar is coming.’ And it’s like, ‘Who’s this Adam Millar guy?’” Mucci said.

As it turned out, Millar would be the guy who’d ask her to marry him just a couple of years later. The company that made the device that saved his heart also brought him and his future wife together.

“I’m very, very grateful that I had the opportunity to join this company. Obviously, it led me to Adam and our future, and I’m very grateful,” Mucci said.

Millar is now studying mechanical engineering as a senior at Northeastern University. He lives every day with passion, purpose and gratitude, even in relation to his close call.

“It saved my life, brought me to my future wife and gave me a passion for a career,” he said.

After Millar graduates in May, he plans to work designing and developing the kind of cardiovascular medical devices that saved his life.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.