Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar owners launching new eatery near Island Lake

Nestled on the shore of Lake Superior, Duluth has become a popular place to frequent for high-quality dining.

The team behind a Canal Park staple, Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar will soon be opening a new eatery, but they’ve headed inland to the shores of a slightly smaller lake.

The restaurant’s name may be putting a new spin on two words many Northlanders fear.

Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar is the brain-child of Laura Haack, Derek Snyder, and their business partners.

According to Haack, the menu will feature some new dishes and carry-over favorites from their Canal Park eatery.

The menu will include the Butchers Steak Au Graten and their famous wedge salad.

“It’s very crispy and has all the elements, a tomato syrup, chopped bacon, its a salad but its kind of a steak,” said Laura Haack, Co-Owner of Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar and Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar.

While there are many new items, their freshly renovated building on Rice Lake Road has a long history as a local spot to grab food.

According to Co-Owner Derek Snyder, keeping that tradition going was a priority for them.

“I think as far as preserving the building not so much, I would say as much as preserving the history of what’s happened in this building,” Snyder said.

And they’re not finished building yet.

Haack said they plan to add a large deck for outdoor dining.

There’s also keeping this drive-in open for anyone who wants a quick bite when they come off the lake, and in addition to the main space, there’s a smaller, quieter dining room with a view into the kitchen.

Snyder said all those different areas will help everyone enjoy their experience.

“We want people to have a good time when they’re out dining and not worry about how loud or how busy that restaurant is,” said Snyder.

And for Haack, that’s what it’s all about.

“I love creating an experience for people,” said Haack.

