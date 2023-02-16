Justices: City properly excluded dark store tax comparison

The state Supreme Court says tax assessors for the city of Delavan properly excluded comparable dark-store valuations when determining a new property tax rate for a Lowe’s Home Center
(NBC15)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tax assessors for the city of Delavan properly excluded comparable dark-store valuations when setting a new property tax rate for a Lowe’s Home Center in 2013, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

Attorneys for Lowe's had argued that assessors should have considered what six comparable vacant stores were worth when they revalued the home center at $8.9 million. They argued that had the assessors factored in the vacant stores' valuation the home center would be worth about $4.6 million.

A state appeals court ruled in 2021 that the assessors' valuation enjoys a presumption of correctness. The state Supreme Court upheld that decision, ruling unanimously that the Wisconsin Property Assessment Manual recommends that assessors shouldn't use dark stores as comparable valuations and Lowe's failed to prove the city's assessments were excessive.

The court noted, however, that the ruling applies only in the Devalan case and the manual doesn't strictly prohibit using dark stores as comparable properties or offer any guidance on when a dark store can be compared to an occupied property.

Lowe's attorney Dan Devany didn't immediately return an email seeking comment on the ruling.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the appeals court ruled in 2021.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Rolled car in Duluth Wednesday
DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls

Latest News

Ryan Kelley (R) is running for governor in Michigan.
July trial set in Jan. 6 case for ex-candidate for governor
Police Lights
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US
Essegian scores 23, Wisconsin holds off Michigan 64-59
First responders stage outside Berkey Hall following shootings on the campus of Michigan State...
Michigan State urges: ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ as gunfire erupts