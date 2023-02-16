FEMA, DNR draft new proposed floodplain maps for Minnesota

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota DNR and FEMA are working on a proposal for new floodplain maps across the state.

Ceil Strauss, the floodplains manager for the Minnesota DNR, says these maps are an important step toward modernizing the state’s flood responses.

“The floodplain maps for St. Louis County are in the process of getting updated, more accurate maps,” said Strauss. “The current maps are from the 1980s, and based on data from the 70s, or the 60s. So the data on the map is really old, and they’re really difficult to interpret because they’re paper maps.”

The new maps use newer LIDAR technology to create a more accurate depiction of the region’s floodplains.

For some areas that means their floodplain status will change.

Some homeowners who previously owned homes in floodplains may no longer be considered at risk.

Those homeowners could forego the flood insurance they’re required to have by law.

Others might find themselves on floodplains for the first time and would have to buy flood insurance to make up for it.

Strauss anticipates that won’t be popular.

“For the people who are newly mapped, they won’t like that. But it is more accurate in most cases,” she said.

The added expense may not be well received by those impacted, but Strauss believes it’s a good investment for those in designated areas in the long run.

“Flood insurance is a worthwhile investment. If you’re in one of those higher-risk areas, your homeowner’s insurance does not cover flooding damage,” she said.

While some homeowners might see a change, Strauss believes many places will stay the same.

“It’s more refining what they’ve got and getting some supporting data. They’ve got areas that are shown as floodplains but they have no idea what the flood elevations are,” she said.

FEMA officials held a public information meeting Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Louis County Public Works Department.

In a few weeks, there will be a 90-day appeal period for the public to make any requests to amend the maps.

Once a map is finalized, there will be a 6-month pause before they go into effect.

Strauss anticipates the final maps to go into effect in around two years.

