Duluth students read a book in one day for “I Love to Read Month”

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students at Lincoln Park Middle School participated in “One Book One Day” to honor Black History Month.

The students were challenged to read “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes, a story about a young Black boy named Jerome who is shot and killed by a white police officer.

In his journey as a ghost, Jerome meets Emmett Till, who was lynched as a young boy in 1955.

The goal of the day was for students who normally aren’t able to a read a book cover to cover, do so.

“Reading this book in one day and having that sense of accomplishment in one day shows them that they can do it,” Zoe Blumhardt, the school’s Reading Interventionist, said. “They can interact with these materials, they can enjoy it and they can have these higher level conversations with their peers,” she continued.

Blumhardt organized the day to feature a book written by a Black author, with a Black protagonist.

“We came up with a short list of five titles,” Blumhardt said.

The students then voted for their favorite book out of the five choices.

Students like Zelalem Oestreich chose “Ghost Boys”.

“I feel like this is a good thing for all the kids here to know,” Oestreich said.

Throughout the day, the kids read aloud with their classmates and teachers, with the goal to finish the entire book by the end of the day. Local leaders in Duluth also took part, by submitting videos of themselves reading portions of the book.

Several students talked with Oestreich after each period.

”Mostly it’s just been a bunch of ‘wow, I didn’t know this stuff happened’ and ‘I’m sorry’” Oestreich said. “It was a lot of that kind of stuff but it was cool to know and it just makes me feel fuzzy and warm,” he continued.

Both Oestreich and Blumhardt hope to have more “One Book One Day” events throughout the year to promote reading year round.

“Kids don’t always get the chance to have these conversations and I think we’re gonna have a lot of proud kiddos at the end of the day,” Blumhardt said.

