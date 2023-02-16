Duluth inventor to show off new creation at Duluth Sport Show

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local Duluth inventor will be showing off his creation this week at the Duluth Sport Show.

Bill Lisiecki, who is an inventor and professional canvas installer, created a new style of pontoon cover called “TheWedgeTop.”

TheWedgeTop (Northern News Now)

He created this new product to cut down the time it takes to cover and uncover your pontoon.

“TheWedgeTop started as a passion project to help my friends who were sick of spending so much time covering their pontoons,” stated Lisiecki.

According to the news release, putting the cover on takes an average of 20 minutes, which takes time away from enjoying the time on the water.

Lisiecki’s “tinkering” led to major improvements since his original design and since May of 2022 is U.S. patented.

“With over 60 units installed and 6 years of design improvements, we are ready to take “The WedgeTop” to the pontoon community,” stated Lisiecki.

In addition, the new “Snow Load Kit” which helps the pontoon cover to hold snow throughout the winter is in its final testing and is set to be ready for the 2023-2024 snow season

“TheWedgeTop” team will be showing off the product at the Duluth Sport Show.

The show will be from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the DECC.

