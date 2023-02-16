Duluth inventor to show off new creation at Duluth Sport Show

TheWedgeTop
TheWedgeTop(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A local Duluth inventor will be showing off his creation this week at the Duluth Sport Show.

Bill Lisiecki, who is an inventor and professional canvas installer, created a new style of pontoon cover called “TheWedgeTop.”

TheWedgeTop
TheWedgeTop(Northern News Now)

He created this new product to cut down the time it takes to cover and uncover your pontoon.

“TheWedgeTop started as a passion project to help my friends who were sick of spending so much time covering their pontoons,” stated Lisiecki.

According to the news release, putting the cover on takes an average of 20 minutes, which takes time away from enjoying the time on the water.

Lisiecki’s “tinkering” led to major improvements since his original design and since May of 2022 is U.S. patented.

“With over 60 units installed and 6 years of design improvements, we are ready to take “The WedgeTop” to the pontoon community,” stated Lisiecki.

TheWedgeTop
TheWedgeTop(Northern News Now)

In addition, the new “Snow Load Kit” which helps the pontoon cover to hold snow throughout the winter is in its final testing and is set to be ready for the 2023-2024 snow season

“TheWedgeTop” team will be showing off the product at the Duluth Sport Show.

The show will be from Feb. 16 through Feb. 19 at the DECC.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Rolled car in Duluth Wednesday
DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls

Latest News

Northern MN gets a wind chill advisory Thursday night and Friday morning.
Temps will drop and winds will pick up so Wind Chill Advisory will affect parts of Minnesota
Minnesota mom charged with killing son; body found in trunk
Minnesota woman sentenced to life for 6-year-old son’s death
Lincoln Park Middle School students read "Ghost Boys" in honor of Black History and "I love to...
Duluth students read a book in one day for “I Love to Read Month”
Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).
Duluth receives grants to combat Emerald Ash Borer