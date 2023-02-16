Cooler temperatures with sunshine for now

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today: High pressure settles back into our region for today brining with it mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens with is just below average for this time of year. Winds are out of the north between 5-10 MPH meaning, some light lake-effect snow will be possible for the South Shore with the usual snowbelt seeing another 1-2″. Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the single digits and teens below zero.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Friday: For our Friday we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy overhead. A southerly wind will allow temperatures to climb into the low and mid 20′s, returning us back to around average. Winds will be breezy at times between 15-20 MPH and gusting upwards of 35 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday we add a few more clouds to the mix with partly cloudy skies but also tack on a few more degrees with highs will be in the lower 30s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

