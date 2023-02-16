City of Duluth opens economic development survey

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth has opened a survey, looking for feedback on the area’s economic development.

In Mayor Emily Larson’s 2022 State of the City, she announced the city is involved in an Economic Development Audit.

The goal is to make sure they are providing “prompt, customer-centric services to everyone who lives, works, and grows their business in Duluth.”

Through the survey, city leaders are asking for feedback on experiences with the Planning and Development and Construction Services and Inspections departments.

City officials say the survey also builds upon the vision Larson announced at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Connect at Clyde Iron Works Tuesday.

The mayor wants to establish Duluth as the first choice location for business growth, investment, expansion, and start-up in Minnesota.

“Our Planning and Economic Development department, which includes Construction Services and Inspections, is the front door to access City services which advance economic development,” stated Mayor Emily Larson. “We are working to assess customer service and satisfaction to gauge how and where we can improve. We are currently collecting input from consumers, residents, business owners, developers, and contractors via this survey and I’m hoping that they will both complete the survey and extend the invitation to their networks to do the same. The more input the better.”

Responses from the survey will be anonymous and won’t be shared publicly.

Survey data will be added to information obtained from the private and group interviews which have already taken place with staff, external business leaders, and contractors to make process improvements, ensure ease-of-use and swift delivery of planning, inspection, and permitting services.

The survey is now available and will be open through the end of the business day on Friday, Feb. 24.

The survey can be accessed here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.