City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, St. Louis County

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is making a change they hope will attract more school bus drivers. They are waiving the portion of the test that has applicants identify engine parts until November 2024. They hope this will encourage more drivers to apply and help their school district fill the hiring shortage. Click here for information on how to apply.

Hayward, WI- American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation leaders posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning that all trails were closed until further notice. They received a lot of rain Tuesday, and the trails were soft so they asked everyone to stay off until they can get cooled down and fixed up. Trails opened back up Wednesday evening. They will keep you updated on the latest trail conditions on their Facebook page.

St. Louis County, MN- St. Louis County Public Health is seeking nominations to honor people or groups who have made a significant effort to improve the health of residents or communities. Winners will be selected based on their leadership, public health contributions, and advocacy. March 10 is the deadline to submit nominations. The Public Health Achievement Awards will be presented April 4. Click here for nomination instructions.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Grand Rapids, Ely, Red Cliff

