Boats, RVs AND Squirrels: Duluth Sport Show comes back to the DECC

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Sport Show is back in the Northland featuring live shows, exhibits and local vendors this weekend.

The event runs from Feb. 16 through 19 and features hunting and fishing gear, travel tips and more.

Spotlighted at this year’s exhibits is Twiggy, the Waterskiing Squirrel.

Twiggy, a rescue squirrel, has been waterskiing for a good cause since 1979, advocating for water safety.

The squirrel originally started skiing after her handler’s dad died.

“We were out fishing, and he actually jumped in and saved my grandfather who fell overboard, and he ended up losing his life,” Chuck Best, Twiggy’s handler, said of his dad.

Best has traveled across the country showing off Twiggy’s skills for years now.

“I think that the biggest heartfelt for me is to be able to continue my dad’s legacy,” he said.

Twiggy needs a lot of love, according to Best, in order to perform.

“So affectionate and positive reinforcement behind her boat and skis,” he said.

Best said he hopes to make it to the 50-year mark; they’re at 44 right now.

If you’d like to watch Twiggy perform here are the showtimes at the Lake Superior Ballroom in the DECC:

Thursday 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Friday 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

