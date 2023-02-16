Award winning broadcaster, former major leaguer Tim McCarver dies at age 81

FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox on May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country's most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., due to heart failure, baseball Hall of Fame announced. He was 81.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By HILLEL ITALIE
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim McCarver, the All-Star catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster who during 60 years in baseball won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals and had a long run as the one of the country’s most recognized, incisive and talkative television commentators, died Thursday. He was 81.

McCarver’s death was announced by baseball’s Hall of Fame, which said he died Thursday morning in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was with his family.

Among the few players to appear in major league games during four different decades, McCarver was a two-time All Star who worked closely with two future Hall of Fame pitchers: The tempestuous Bob Gibson, whom McCarver caught for St. Louis in the 1960s, and the introverted Steve Carlton, McCarver’s fellow Cardinal in the ‘60s and a Philadelphia Phillies teammate in the 1970s.

He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980 and became best known to national audiences for his 18-year partnership on Fox with play-by-play man Joe Buck.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy
Rolled car in Duluth Wednesday
DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls

Latest News

Northern MN gets a wind chill advisory Thursday night and Friday morning.
Temps will drop and winds will pick up so Wind Chill Advisory will affect parts of Minnesota
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a rally featuring former President...
Justice Dept. in DC taking over Texas AG corruption probe