‘Ted Lasso’ to return in March for season 3

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.
"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.(Apple TV)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ted Lasso is back, if you can “believe” it.

Apple debuted a teaser for season three, announcing new episodes will return beginning Wednesday, March 15.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as an American coach of a British soccer team.

The critically-acclaimed series has won multiple awards, including an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.

Sudeikis also earned an outstanding lead actor Emmy for his titular role.

This is the first Apple TV+ show launching mid-week.

New episodes will drop weekly on the streaming service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020
Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Duluth police officer during Greysolon incident
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
Two Harbors Crash
Woman hospitalized after car vs. semi collision near Two Harbors
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object

Latest News

Boys Basketball 2/14/23
Basketball 2/14/23
Grand Rapids vs Hermantown Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids vs Hermantown Boys Hockey
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Billboards in Twin Ports seek to resolve missing indigenous women cases
New Hermantown hockey arena to bear ‘NorthStar Ford’ name