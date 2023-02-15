Snow showers wrap up Wednesday, cooler weather arrives

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: We start off our day this morning with a few snow showers, but will begin to wrap up as we head towards about noon time today. New accumulation are generally less than 1.5″ for most locations across the Northland. Snow continues along the South Shore with winds of the northwest between 10-20 MPH gusting up to 45 MPH. For the rest, we will see clearing skies and falling temperatures.

Thursday: Thursday morning we will start out cool with most on either side of the zero degree mark. Through the rest our Thursday We will have partly cloudy skies and highs making it into the teens. Winds will be north between 5-15 MPH so that means additional lake effect snow will be possible along the South Shore.

Friday: Friday features partly cloudy skies. with highs will be in the low and mid 20s. Winds are out of the south between 5-15 MPH.

