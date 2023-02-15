Rivalry Renewed: Mirage and Hilltoppers meet once again in Section 7A championship

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We are just one more sleep away from the girl’s high school hockey section 7A title game and this match-up is all too familiar.

The Mirage and the Hilltoppers will meet in the section championship for the third straight year.

Today Head coach Emma Stauber said while lots of people want to see them get beat, they’re focused on a stick together, “never quit” and let the people talk mentality, as this isn’t the first time this team has learned how to handle the pressure and the target on their back.

“This is where we’ve wanted to be. We’ve worked hard to get to this point of the season, so I think it’s going to be a great game, obviously, we know Marshall is looking for revenge from last season. I think they got a lot of returners compared to ours, so to see the success they’ve had especially offensively is no surprise to us. We know that they have and their capabilities, so we just got to be ready for it,” said coach Stauber.

As for the Hilltoppers first-year head coach Callie Hoff and her staff are confident this is the year, the Hilltoppers lift the trophy.

“The girls are excited; they know this is the year they can do it. We battled hard against them the first game we played against them. We’ve been watching a lot of film, not only on them but on us so we are going to be ready to go, so like coach Shawna said we’re going to change the script this year and it’s going to go a different way.”

Junior forward and all-time leading goal scorer Ilsa Lindaman echoed the same sentiment.

“Our ability to skate and our conditioning has been unreal we only play two or three lines and we have been rolling the entire season, so you know we kind of have that next step on them. I like our goaltending. I think they have a couple of weak spots in their lineup we can expose and ultimately lead that to a victory,” said Lindaman.

The section championship will take place Wednesday, February 15th at Northwoods Credit Union Arena at 7 p.m.

