Rain and snow will go, cooler temps will come and sunshine will return for the short term

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be a slight chance of flurries, otherwise clearing skies to become mostly sunny. Winds will remain breezy through the afternoon but will calm down tonight. The skies will remain clear tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be northwest 4-8mph.

Clear and cool tonight (KBJR)

THURSDAY: High pressure will be in place on Thursday to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens with northerly winds 5-10mph. Some light lake-effect snow will be possible for the South Shore. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits and teens below zero.

Sunny but chilly for Thursday (KBJR)

FRIDAY: Friday we will see partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds. That southerly wind will allow temperatures to climb into the lower 20′s, returning us back to around average.

Higher pressure will clear us up through Friday but a low to the north may make for weekend snow (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with westerly winds.

The week ahead starts cooler, warms in the middle and dips again later (KBJR)

