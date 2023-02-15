New OB-GYN clinic opens at St. Luke’s Hospital

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new clinic is helping care for new mothers and their babies.

St. Luke’s held an open house for its new $5.2 million dollar OB-GYN clinic and lab on Tuesday.

The new space is located inside their Lakeview building and features new, larger exam rooms and spaces for ultrasounds and breastfeeding.

The clinic’s manager hopes the design will help them better serve patients.

“It really gives us the ability to provide care to our patients and truly showcase what our specialty is in obstetrics and gynecology,” said Mitch Gifford, St. Luke’s OB-GYN clinic manager.

The clinic opens Monday, February 20.

