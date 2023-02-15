Man arrested after allegedly threatening Duluth security officer with edged weapon

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a security officer with an “edged weapon” Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police responded to the area near N. 6th Ave. E. and E. 3rd St. in the Hillside neighborhood.

Officers found a 54-year-old man there holding an “edged weapon.”

Police say they set up a perimeter and ordered the suspect to set down the weapon.

He was eventually taken into custody “without incident,” police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and then was booked into the St. Louis County jail.

He’s expected to be charged with making threats of violence.

It was not immediately clear in Duluth Police’s news release where the security officer works or what led up to the incident.

We are working to confirm additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

