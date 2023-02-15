Hairball returning to Bayfront this summer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hairball is ready to rock Duluth again this summer.

The DECC announced Wednesday, Hairball will be returning to Bayfront Festival Park on July 3.

Hairball at Bayfront (Northern News Now)

Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody will lead the band through over two hours of accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world including, Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith.

This is the 23rd year of Hairball rocking to hundreds of thousands of people across the county.

The DECC states the concert will occur rain or shine, but there may be weather delays in the event of high winds, lightning, or other safety issues.

Early Bird General Admission tickets are now on sale for $20.

However, they are limited to the first 500 people.

General Admission tickets will be $25 and $59 for VIP Party Pit Admission tickets.

VIP ticket holders are limited and include:

VIP-only access to front of stage,

VIP-only restrooms,

VIP-only bar access

