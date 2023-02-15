Glaser, Conner advance to special election for Two Harbors mayor

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Two candidates have advanced to the special election for Two Harbors mayor.

In a special primary election Tuesday, Robin Glaser and Lew Conner received the most votes of the four total candidates.

Voters will now choose between those two candidates during a special election on April 11.

A special election was needed to fill the vacant Two Harbors mayor position after former mayor Chris Swanson was recalled in an August 2022 vote.

The recall election came after allegations that Swanson abused his power, had conflicts of interest, and drew unwelcomed attention for a planned underwater hotel with help from a recluse billionaire. Swanson is also accused of a past sexual assault.

Here are the unofficial vote totals from Tuesday’s primary:

Robin Glaser - 289

Lew Conner - 194

Jay Cole - 15

Jillouise Simonson - 10

