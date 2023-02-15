East seals the deal at home over Cloquet while Northwestern drops first conference match-up in 34 games

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth East Greyhounds hosted the Cloquet Lumberjacks at the Juice Box for an event match-up, but the home team would run away with the 61-57 win over Cloquet.

Over in the WIAA, Northwestern hosted Cameron for a Heart’ O’ North battle. While the Tigers led most of the way, the Dragons came out firing away in the second half handing the Tigers their first conference loss in 34 games, 89-69.

