Duluth Police Chief says protective vest likely saved officer’s life during Greysolon incident

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A man remains in custody, a week after Duluth police say he stabbed an officer in the chest with a sword.

Last Monday, DPD responded to Greysolon downtown, where there were reports of a man with a sword barricading himself in an apartment.

Due to the nature of the incident, a special unit was brought in.

“Our tactical response team is a specialty unit, of a handful of officers who are called in when we have our worst situations, our most difficult situations where specialized equipment is needed,” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa.

In a court record made public Monday, the man was identified as Alexander Dougherty, who’s now charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder.

That’s because one of the responding tactical response team members, Ian Johnson, an 11-year veteran of the DPD, was allegedly stabbed in the chest by Dougherty.

But thanks to Johnson’s protective vest, Dougherty’s sword did not penetrate him.

“It’s fair to say that hitting that rifle plate that was inside of his vest, stopped that object from going in him,” Ceynowa said. “Fortunately, it was where he was wearing protective equipment.”

In an interview Tuesday with Ceynowa, he told Northern News Now the department’s ballistic and tactical protective vests are replaced every five years through state and federal grants.

They cost anywhere from about $1,500 to $3,000.

Ceynowa said that the vest saved Officer Johnson’s life.

“He’s doing well, I think it was definitely a scary situation for him and he told me his training kicked in, and things worked out the way they were supposed to,” Ceynowa said.

Johnson only suffered a cut to his hand. He did not have to go to the hospital and is still on duty.

We asked Ceynowa why the department didn’t reveal Johnson was stabbed until a week later.

He said it was because the department wasn’t aware of the stabbing until after their debrief and that due to Minnesota statute, they couldn’t release certain details that court records can, so they chose to wait to make those details public until the documents were released.

