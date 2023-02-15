Duluth nail salon owners charged with tax fraud conspiracy

Gavel
Gavel(Envato)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth couple has been charged in federal court after allegedly failing to pay taxes on income made from their locally-owned nail salons.

According to court documents An Ngoc “Ritchie” Nguyen, 44, owns and operates Q Nail salon in Duluth. Tram Anh “Ann” Nguyen, 41, owns and operates Crystal Nails in Superior.

Authorities say from 2016 through at least October 2020, the couple “unlawfully conspired with each other and others to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by reporting on their individual income tax returns only the credit card sales, or including a false, nominal amount of cash sales” from their Q Nails and Crystal Nails salons.

They also also allegedly wrongly claimed dependents and head of household status on both of their individual income tax returns.

Ritchie Nguyen is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and four counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Ann Nguyen is charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and three counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

They are scheduled to make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court on March 7, 2023.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by IRS – Criminal Investigations and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly A. Svendsen is prosecuting the case.

Authorities did not immediately say how much money they are accused of failing to pay.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
Michael Hillier Mugshot
Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
Hermantown Hockey Arena
New Hermantown hockey arena to bear ‘NorthStar Ford’ name

Latest News

Bent Paddle Cann-A-Lounge + Market
Bent Paddle opening Cannabis Beverage Lounge and To-Go Market Thursday
Thursday will be sunny and cool
Rain and snow will go, cooler temps will come and sunshine will return for the short term
Governor Walz visits Norway
Minnesota National Guard signs State Partnership Program Agreement with Norway
Generic police lights
Man arrested after allegedly threatening Duluth security officers with knife