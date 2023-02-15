DPD: car rolls on 26th Ave. E., take it slow on ‘slick’ roads

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are reminding drivers to take it slow on possibly “slick” roads Wednesday morning after a car rolled onto its side while heading down a steep hill.

Around 8:40 a.m., Duluth Police responded to the crash on 26th Ave. E. near London Road.

The driver said the vehicle couldn’t stop as they were heading down the hill and they aimed for a snowbank. Police say that’s when the vehicle rolled.

Rolled car in Duluth (Northern News Now)

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and police said they were not hurt.

The DPD reminded people to drive slow and allow themselves enough room to stop, as roadways could be slick.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.