Cotton man charged for impersonating an officer and pulling people over

Michael Hillier Mugshot
Michael Hillier Mugshot(St. Louis County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cotton man has been charged for allegedly impersonating a police officer and pulling people over.

A woman told authorities she was driving in Ellsberg township around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th.

That’s when she saw an old Crown Victoria with emergency lights flashing on it.

She pulled over. A man later identified as Michael Hillier approached her driver’s side window holding something that looked like a badge.

But, the woman said her dad was a police officer in the Twin Cities for decades and said she knew this man “wasn’t legit.”

Eventually, she drove off and Hillier was arrested without incident a short time later.

According to court documents, the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a similar report involving Hillier and the same vehicle.

It’s not clear when that incident was, but authorities said they found emergency lights, a laptop, and other items that would be in an actual police car.

Hillier will be back in court on Wednesday, February 15th.

