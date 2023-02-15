City by City: Grand Rapids, Ely, Red Cliff

Grand Rapids, MN- The DNR is looking for the public’s feedback on several area lakes. All the lakes under review are in Itasca and Western St. Louis Counties. Management plans identify specific actions planned for these waterways for the next five to 20 years. Plans also identify factors that limit a fishery’s potential, and plans hope to address other management tools when appropriate. Feedback is due March 17.

Ely, MN- Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. the Veterans on the Lake Resort will be hosting another “History in a Pint” event. The events are sponsored by the St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans Memorial Hall. The program will be “USMC SGT James Joseph Hubert’s Long Journey Home.” His nephew will tell the story of the WWII veteran, his 73 years MIA and his eventual return to Duluth in 2017. Attendance is free of charge, but donations are welcome.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Council is looking for seven community embers to serve on this year’s board. Applicants must be 18, a tribal member and eligible to vote at elections. The board serves both primary and general elections. Those interested in serving have until March 29 at noon to apply. To learn more about the upcoming election cycle, click here.

