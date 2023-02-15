City by City: Grand Rapids, Ely, Red Cliff

Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. the Veterans on the Lake Resort will be hosting another “History in a Pint” event.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Rapids, MN- The DNR is looking for the public’s feedback on several area lakes. All the lakes under review are in Itasca and Western St. Louis Counties. Management plans identify specific actions planned for these waterways for the next five to 20 years. Plans also identify factors that limit a fishery’s potential, and plans hope to address other management tools when appropriate. Feedback is due March 17.

Ely, MN- Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. the Veterans on the Lake Resort will be hosting another “History in a Pint” event. The events are sponsored by the St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans Memorial Hall. The program will be “USMC SGT James Joseph Hubert’s Long Journey Home.” His nephew will tell the story of the WWII veteran, his 73 years MIA and his eventual return to Duluth in 2017. Attendance is free of charge, but donations are welcome.

Red Cliff- The Tribal Council is looking for seven community embers to serve on this year’s board. Applicants must be 18, a tribal member and eligible to vote at elections. The board serves both primary and general elections. Those interested in serving have until March 29 at noon to apply. To learn more about the upcoming election cycle, click here.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Gooseberry Falls State Park, Duluth, Ladysmith

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020
Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Duluth police officer during Greysolon incident
Two Harbors Crash
Woman hospitalized after car vs. semi collision near Two Harbors
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman

Latest News

ALS Blizzard Tour brings hope to Dawn Kregnefs
ALS Blizzard Tour brings hope to Northland woman, others fighting the disease
Veterans in need will soon have access to a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans...
City by City: Gooseberry Falls State Park, Duluth, Ladysmith
Riders for the Black Woods Blizzard Tour
Black Woods Blizzard Tour raises $1.9 million for ALS
Talia and Morgan Martens dog sledding
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race