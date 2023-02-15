Billboards in Twin Ports seek to resolve missing indigenous women cases

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There’s a new campaign to honor missing and murdered indigenous women in the Twin Ports.

Billboards will be installed around the Twin Ports that focus on missing indigenous women. The hope is that the billboards will help bring in new information that helps search efforts and resolve cases.

Advocacy groups launched the campaign alongside the “8th Annual Memorial March for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives.”

The first billboard will center around the active case of Sheila St. Clair who went missing from Duluth in August 2015.

Her billboard will be in West Duluth.

Thanks to the efforts of local organizations, they will also be able to offer a reward for information about Saint Clair’s disappearance.

“We’re able to reach out into the community a little bit more, shake out some information that might help to solve the case and to bring a resolve to this open case,” said Rene Ann Goodrich of the Native Lives Matter Coalition.

Organizers hope more billboards will follow.

If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, the Program for Aid to Victims of Assault (PAVSA) in Duluth and The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) in Superior wants to help.

