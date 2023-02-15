Bent Paddle opening Cannabis Beverage Lounge and To-Go Market Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bent Paddle Brewing is giving customers a new way to enjoy their CBD and THC drinks.

The craft brewery, located in Lincoln Park, is opening a Cannabis Beverage Lounge and To-Go Market on Thursday, which is possibly the first in Minnesota.

Spokespeople say the “Cann-A-Lounge + Market” is a relaxing space that invites customers to experience Bent Paddle’s non-synthetic, MN-grown, and produced, hemp-derived Delta 9 THC + CBD sparkling waters and edibles.

The hemp used is grown locally in Two Harbors by Finnegan’s Farm. It is then extracted from the plant in a non-synthetic, double-distilled, mechanical separation process via Superior Molecular out of White Bear Lake.

“We are unique in that we have 100% Minnesota grown, extracted, and produced non-synthetic CBD and Delta 9 THC sparkling waters,” says Bent Paddle Cofounder Bryon Tonnis. “We take the hemp extract and combine it with the fresh waters of Lake Superior to create sparkling waters that are clean, crisp, and reminiscent of the Great Lakes. The results are easy drinking, all-natural sparkling waters that taste great and are Minnesota made from field to glass.”

In addition, other hand-selected high-quality help and cannabis-adjacent products, from edibles to body care to Creative Thinking journals from various companies will be available.

Last summer, a Minnesota law opened pathways for companies to produce hemp-based products containing 5 mg of hemp-derived THC or less per serving.

Bent Paddle is one of the first in the state to release hemp-derived THC and CBD sparkling waters.

“Coming out of the pandemic has been rough for many local craft breweries, including our own, and this law change has been a lifeline in supporting diversifying our offerings,” mentioned Karen Tonnis, Bent Paddle Brewing Co-Founder. “We enjoy drinking cannabis products socially and are grateful for the opportunity to produce our own high-quality sparkling water line in addition to our great local craft beer. When we opened our current taproom a few years ago, we could not use our original taproom space due to State licensing restrictions. We had a unique opportunity to utilize our vacant original taproom with this pop-up shop and are excited to be the first to offer this unique space in the Twin Ports.”

The brewery wants to create a welcoming, stigma-free environment for anyone who wants to learn more in a safe, comfortable, and social space.

“Our knowledgeable staff is excited to help folks new and old to cannabis learn about its origin, effects, and more,” noted Bent Paddle Taproom Director Pepin Young. “Our staff is trained to educate customers on all things THC and create a positive experience for all.”

Spokespeople say walking into the “Cann-A-Lounge” feels like walking into the basement from “That 70s Show,” but with a modern twist.

They have many tongue-in-cheek “stoner” activities like puzzles, adult coloring books, vintage High Times magazines, and a lot of plants.

There are also couches, nooks, and a vinyl record player with a wide-ranging mix of records that customers can put on the turntable themselves.

“We had a blast recreating our ready-to-roll original taproom into a soft yet funky new space for paddlers to enjoy cannabis beverages socially and shop our selection of unique, curated beverages and other cannabis products. The best thing about drinking our hemp products is that they are water-soluble, which means the effects can be felt quickly compared to other ways of ingesting cannabis. Plus, people naturally enjoy gathering over a beverage, so our Cann-A-Lounge is designed to be a fully social experience,” says Bent Paddle Cofounder Laura Mullen.

Bent Paddle’s sparkling waters can be purchased at grocery stores, co-op markets, CBD shops, outfitters, and other retailers throughout Minnesota.

Current hemp water flavors include THC+ Mango Tangerine (5mg THC/5 mg CBD) and CBD+ Hawaiian P.O.G. - Passion Fruit, Orange, and Guava (2 mg THC/25mg CBD).

The “Cann-A-Lounge” is a 21+ only space, which will be open Thursday through Saturday from 4:20 to 9 p.m.

Children and pets are not allowed but can still be in the taproom.

