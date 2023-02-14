What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region

Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February(NOAA)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Feb. 14, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday was a rare, rainy mid-February day in the Twin Ports and across much of the region, continuing a trend of warm weather in Minnesota.

“It’s not really common to have heavy rain in February,” said DNR Climatologist Pete Boulay

According to Boulay, Tuesday could be just the 4th February day in 23 years that the region has seen more than a quarter inch of rain and no snow.

“Before that, going back to the early 1900s, that only happened twice,” said Boulay.

On its own, the rain isn’t a huge issue for the local ecology.

Boulay believes since much of the region has dealt with drought in recent years, that water could help restore some of the drier parts of the state.

Unfortunately, the warmer weather that comes with the rain creates other issues as well.

“We’re seeing more and more of these years recently where we have little to no lake ice. Right now most of the ice that’s on Lake Superior is infringing bays like Chequamegon or Whitefish,” said Dr. Jay Austin, Professor of Physics and Astronomy and the Large Lakes Observatory at UMD.

Austin’s research indicates ice on the big lake is way behind where it normally is this time of year.

“The lake is about 5% covered [right now], where normally we’d be at about 30% or 40% this time of year,” he said.

According to Austin, that’s a trend the area is seeing more often in recent years.

Since 1998, there’s been a huge uptick in what he calls “low-ice years.”

“We are trending towards a warmer climate with climate change and one of the consequences of that is this loss of ice,” he said.

In addition to being a long-term climate indicator, the warm weather also results in warmer water during the summer months, which could contribute to short-term ecological effects.

“Those warm years do tend to favor algal blooms on the south on the Wisconsin South Shore. We’ve seen this more and more over the last decade,” Austin said.

