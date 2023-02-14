UMD students learn chemical engineering concepts with ‘Chocolate Lab’

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth’s chemical engineering students had a sweet science lesson this week.

Monday and Tuesday students learned chemical engineering concepts through chocolate making with a chocolate lab.

The class was able to discuss the origins of the beans, the methods used to make the chocolate, and how it all ties in with the chemical engineering curriculum.

Students who are in the chocolate club on campus sell their hand-made, fair trade chocolates, cocoa tea, and hot cocoa mix.

The money raised from these sales goes to help students study abroad including a “Chocolate in Trinidad” course where students will be able to harvest their own cocoa beans.

“Each student comes back with about ten pounds of their own cocoa beans that they harvested and they make about twenty pounds of chocolate. And that’s for yourself,” says Lab Services Coordinator and Chief Chocolatier, Lyndon Ramrattan.

