Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school

SUPERIOR, WI. -- Boys and girls at Superior High School will soon have a new varsity sport to play for the first time in 40 years.

Monday night, the Superior School Board held a vote during their meeting to bring an official boys and girls lacrosse program to the high school.

The board moved to bring the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association lacrosse program to the high school in the spring of 2024.

This choice was initially made based on community support, along with collected data from the district’s activities director to approve its sustainability.

Parents were welcomed to speak at this meeting, and most showed support for this program.

Others were concerned with this dipping too far into this year’s budget, but data shows this new program would only need a little more than 1% of the yearly school budget.

The activity’s director said bringing varsity lacrosse to the school will open up new opportunities for students.

”I think our biggest job is to get kids involved and want them to be a part of something academically, and outside of their academic day,” said Ella Olson, the Activities Director for the Superior District. “It’s something to keep kids on track and keep them moving forward in life.”

This is the first time since 1982 that an entirely new sport has been introduced for boys and girls.

