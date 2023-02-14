St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls

Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A St. Louis County man has been charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly abusing young girls.

Clint Massie, 48, of Grand Lake Township, was arrested on February 10 after a several-week long investigation by St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

Authorities were tipped off when a woman came forward in January. She claimed Massie sexually abused her when she was a young child. She said the abuse happened between 2006 and 2008 when she was under 10.

She also said it happened at several different locations including a church on Ryan Road, just outside Duluth, and Massie’s farm in Lakewood Township.

During that investigation, several additional victims were identified. They also claim Massie abused them on several instances while they were children.

All the victims were known to Massie at the time of their abuse, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Massie told authorities he did not remember the details of the abuse but did not deny the acts.

A judge set Massie’s bail at $300,000 Tuesday.

His next court appearance is set for March.

St. Louis County authorities believe there are other victims of sexual abuse by Massie that have yet to come forward.

The Sherrif’s Office encourages anyone with information to call 911 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 218-336-4350.

If you, or someone you know, have been or are currently being sexually assaulted, please call 911 immediately.

You can also reach out to local advocacy organizations such as:

