Rain transitions into snow tonight into Wednesday

By Adam Lorch
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see rain spreading across the region with well above-average temperatures. Tonight the rain will turn to snow, starting around midnight in Minnesota and spreading east into Wisconsin into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the lower 30′s with north winds 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow will be falling early Wednesday morning, but diminishing from west to east through noon. New accumulations will be between 1-3″ for the Ports, 3-6″ for North-Central Minnesota, and parts of Northwest Wisconsin. For the rest of the day we will see clearing skies and falling temperatures. We will be in the teens in the afternoon with northwest winds 10-20mph gusting to 45mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday morning we will start out near 0° with areas to the north well below zero. We will have partly cloudy skies and highs making it into the teens. Winds will be north 5-15mph, so some lake effect snow and more clouds for the South Shore.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 20′s with winds out of the south 5-15mph. This will set us up for warmer temperatures into the weekend!

