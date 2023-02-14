Rain today, turns to snow heading into Wednesday

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: A Colorado Low will begin to track into the Northland bringing rain, snow, and gusty winds. We will all start as plain old rain through the later morning hours with rain becoming likely for most as we head towards the afternoon. Rain will slowly transition into snow from northwest to southeast this evening and through the overnight hours tonight. Rain totals will be between 0.25″ and 0.5″ for most places across the Northland. Winds will become gusty overnight into Wednesday out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH and possibly gusting higher at times.

Wednesday: Most areas will be waking up to mainly snow for our Wednesday morning. snow begins to lighten up by the mid-morning hours. Snow wraps up for most locations by Wednesday afternoon. The highest snowfall totals will be north of Duluth in the Iron Range and Borderlands, where they could see 3-6″ by Wednesday afternoon. The Twin Ports will likely see 1-3″ with NW WI seeing a trace to 2″. Through the afternoon we see clearing skies as temperatures fall throughout the afternoon.

Thursday: High pressure returns bringing with it mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some lingering light to moderate lake effect snow will fall along the South Shore mainly east of Ashland through Friday early afternoon. Temperatures are cooler in the teens across the Northland.

