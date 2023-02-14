Minnesota Power reports outages in Carlton, Mahtowa, Atkinson areas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power stated Tuesday crews are responding to outages in the Carlton, Mahtowa, and Atkinson areas.

According to a tweet from the company, approximately 1,550 customers are experiencing outages.

Crews are responding to outages in the Carlton/Mahtowa/Atkinson areas that are affecting approximately 1,550 customers. Updates are available on the Minnesota Power app and outage page. https://t.co/2moZViha11 — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) February 14, 2023

As stated on Minnesota Power’s outage map, the repair in currently in progress.

The outage began around 9:12 a.m. and is estimated to be restored by 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It is not stated what exactly caused the outage.

Updates on outages can be found here.

