Minnesota Power reports outages in Carlton, Mahtowa, Atkinson areas

Minnesota Power
Minnesota Power(KBJR 6)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power stated Tuesday crews are responding to outages in the Carlton, Mahtowa, and Atkinson areas.

According to a tweet from the company, approximately 1,550 customers are experiencing outages.

As stated on Minnesota Power’s outage map, the repair in currently in progress.

The outage began around 9:12 a.m. and is estimated to be restored by 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It is not stated what exactly caused the outage.

Updates on outages can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020
Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Duluth police officer during Greysolon incident
Two Harbors Crash
Woman hospitalized after car vs. semi collision near Two Harbors
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman

Latest News

Hibbing High School
Hibbing School District receives grant for its ‘Bluejacket Career Academies’
Hermantown Hockey Arena
New Hermantown hockey arena to bear ‘NorthStar Ford’ name
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Evers announces plan to keep Brewers in Milwaukee for two more decades
Proctor upsets Barnum 58-48
Proctor upsets Barnum 58-48