Minnesota Power reports outages in Carlton, Mahtowa, Atkinson areas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Power stated Tuesday crews are responding to outages in the Carlton, Mahtowa, and Atkinson areas.
According to a tweet from the company, approximately 1,550 customers are experiencing outages.
As stated on Minnesota Power’s outage map, the repair in currently in progress.
The outage began around 9:12 a.m. and is estimated to be restored by 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
It is not stated what exactly caused the outage.
Updates on outages can be found here.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.