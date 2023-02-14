Hibbing School District receives grant for its ‘Bluejacket Career Academies’

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hibbing School District received part of a $1 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) for students looking to get hands-on work experience.

According to a news release, the funds will develop and expand programs to offer meaningful career exposure and paid work experience for students 16 years of age and older.

The grants are a part of the DLI’s Youth Skills Training (YST) program that was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of strong partnerships in Minnesota through the Youth Skills Training program. With five years of success to build on, student learners will continue to learn about different industries and participate in safe, meaningful work experiences,” said Nicole Blissenbach, DLI commissioner. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this program.”

YST grants will be given to 12 partnerships including:

Alexandria Area High School

Breckenridge High School

Edina Public Schools

Faribault Public Schools

Hibbing School District

Independent School District #728 (Elk River, Otsego, Rogers, Zimmerman)

Monticello Public Schools

Owatonna Public Schools

Sourcewell (Staples)

Stillwater Area High School

Venture Academy High School (Minneapolis)

Workforce Development, Inc. (southeast Minnesota)

Each will split the $1 million in funding to be used for programs operating from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.

The partnerships will offer safe, meaningful work experience in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care, and information technology.

Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students, and pay for industry-related student certifications.

For this sixth round of grants, 25 local partnerships throughout the state applied.

A seventh round of grant applications will open in winter 2023.

