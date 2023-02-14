Hermantown Hockey Arena to be renamed ahead of construction

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ahead of a reconstruction project, community leaders plan to celebrate a new name for the Hermantown Hockey Arena before puck drop at the boy’s high school hockey game Tuesday.

According to a news release, the City of Hermantown and NorthStar Ford announce their naming partnership of the new “NorthStar Ford Arena” as another step forward in the “Community Recreation Initiative” which voters approved during the November 2022 election.

“NorthStar Ford has been a part of the Hermantown hockey community, as a strong supporter of the Hermantown Area Hockey Association and the Hermantown High School Hockey teams. Our support of the new arena will continue a legacy of investing in the community through its youth programs,” NorthStar Ford President Brad Skytta said.

All three components of Hermantown’s Community Recreation Initiative including, an additional sheet of indoor ice, a reimagined Fichtner Park, and the completion of the city-wide trail system.

“Many community members have put in long hours over the years getting to this point, and the voters made the need for additional access clear last November,” John Mulder, Hermantown’s City Administrator, said. “So, it is truly exciting and important to be able to say that NorthStar Ford Arena is coming soon.”

The initiative is primarily funded by a half-percent increase in sales tax in Hermantown, which will go into effect April 1, 2023.

“Creating a top-notch facility opens up so many more opportunities for community connection, as well as aiding in the growth and development of our young Hermantown residents,” Mulder said. “A facility of this nature requires significant private support from the community along with the voter-approved sales tax – and the generosity of NorthStar Ford is truly making what was once a dream become a reality.”

Construction of the new arena is set to begin in 2024.

It will upgrade the current arena, create greater accessibility overall at the entire site, and add what community leaders called “positive” changes to the several outdoor rinks.

“NorthStar Ford has always believed in giving back to the community that supports us and helping to grow its youth in positive ways,” Skytta said. “We look forward to an exciting future for Hermantown hockey and we are thrilled to be a big part of it with our pledge of $1.6 million for the new NorthStar Ford Arena. We hope the community will make many exciting and positive memories at the arena for years to come.”

The city is also working with state legislature to secure additional funding to support the new and upgraded portions of the site.

In addition, groups such as the Hermantown Amateur Hockey Association are also working on fundraising opportunities.

A pre-game ceremony and celebration will be held Tuesday before the Hermantown boys varsity game against Grand Rapids, which starts at 7 p.m.

