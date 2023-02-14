Former VP Mike Pence to visit Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Pence will be delivering remarks on what his team calls, “Parents’ Rights and Combating the Left’s Indoctrination of Children.”

The Former Vice President will also be making a similar speech in Cedar Rapids, IA.

He is visiting the Upper Midwest because oral arguments will be made in the case of Parents Defending Education v. Linn-Mar Community School District.

The lawsuit focuses on a “parental exclusion policy” by the Linn-Mar School District. The school district is in the Marion, Iowa-area.

They want to over turn a Linn-Mar School District policy to not disclose the “transgender status” of “any student in seventh grade or older” unless the student was okay with the information being shared with parents or guardians.

The suit also claims Linn-Mar School District policy says a student could be suspended or expelled for “intentionally or accidentally” misgendering a another student. The suit argues that gender may not be clear to all people and such a policy could not be fair to all students.

Pence’s stops come amid speculation and hints at a potential run for president.

