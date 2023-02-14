Former VP Mike Pence to visit Minneapolis Wednesday

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Republicans making increasingly overt moves toward a presidential run include Pence, 63.(Meg Kinnard | AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Pence will be delivering remarks on what his team calls, “Parents’ Rights and Combating the Left’s Indoctrination of Children.”

The Former Vice President will also be making a similar speech in Cedar Rapids, IA.

He is visiting the Upper Midwest because oral arguments will be made in the case of Parents Defending Education v. Linn-Mar Community School District.

The lawsuit focuses on a “parental exclusion policy” by the Linn-Mar School District. The school district is in the Marion, Iowa-area.

They want to over turn a Linn-Mar School District policy to not disclose the “transgender status” of “any student in seventh grade or older” unless the student was okay with the information being shared with parents or guardians.

The suit also claims Linn-Mar School District policy says a student could be suspended or expelled for “intentionally or accidentally” misgendering a another student. The suit argues that gender may not be clear to all people and such a policy could not be fair to all students.

Pence’s stops come amid speculation and hints at a potential run for president.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020
Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Duluth police officer during Greysolon incident
Two Harbors Crash
Woman hospitalized after car vs. semi collision near Two Harbors
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman

Latest News

Lake Superior has just 5% ice cover in mid-February
What rain in February, 5% ice coverage on Lake Superior could mean for the region
UMD students learn chemical engineering concepts with ‘Chocolate Lab’
Clint Massie of Grand Lake Township
St. Louis County man charged with sexual assault of young girls
UMD chemical engineering students make chocolate
UMD students learn chemical engineering concepts with ‘Chocolate Lab’