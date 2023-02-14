City Council votes to invest $165K into new parking garage security system

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- After years of concern about public safety in Downtown Duluth, the city council is considering investing in upgraded security for one downtown parking ramp.

Duluth’s Tech Village Parking Ramp is used by a lot of people who work downtown, many of whom have raised concerns over the ramp’s safety.

They report a large number of needles laying around, and often being verbally harassed by people not using the ramp for its intended purposes.

“We’ve seen a number of different things of people bringing up concerns about illegal activity,” said Kristi Stokes, president of Downtown Duluth. “We’ve had the police department involved, we’ve had security involved, so I think this is really something that would take it to the next step.”

That next step is a $165,000 dollar investment into an access control system, which uses a variety of security tools like cameras, ID cards and doors to control the entry and exit of vehicles into a parking space, making it easier to keep people out of the garages who have not paid for their space.

“This is something for the benefit of people who park there, for the people who work downtown and really have expectations of when they are paying for parking in a ramp and in a facility, that there are expectations of safety that go along with that,” Stokes said.

Councilors debated that investment Monday night, with some raising concerns this move would further make things difficult for un-housed people seeking shelter in the ramp.

“There’s a lot of safety concerns, as well as concerns for people that have behavioral or mental health issues or addictions that have been kind of using that space in a way that’s not productive for them. So, to be able to get them access to services it’s best that we start implementing some controls on those public ramps,” said Council Vice President Roz Randorf.

She represents the downtown area and said this investment would actually help people who are experiencing homelessness.

“It’s really just a small piece of a larger project we’ve been working on through the task force, and through all of the investments we’ve made,” Randorf said. “This is a fraction of the $23 million that we’re making in housing, in $1.8 million in community crisis response.”

The motion passed unanimously Monday night.

The access control system will be installed this spring.

As of right now, due to cost, the Tech Village ramp is the only one that will be getting the security update.

