City by City: Gooseberry Falls State Park, Duluth, Ladysmith

Gooseberry Falls State Park, MN- Gooseberry Falls is hosting a candlelight hike Saturday, February 18 and volunteers are needed to help with setting up. Candle Luminaries will light several miles of ski, snowshoe and hiking trails. There will also be special luminary displays. Volunteers will also tend to bonfires for after-hike fun. Those interested in helping can arrive at 3:45 p.m. and stay for a volunteer potluck around 5/6 p.m.

Duluth, MN- MnDOT contractors began clearing trees Monday on Highway 23 in western Duluth. Work will begin at U.S. Steel Creek and move to Gogebic Creek. The first project is near Becks Road and motorists should expect shoulder closures. Additionally, there will be lane closures on Highway 23 near Grand Avenue Place and the Munger Trail. Work is expected to be done by March 3. The trees are being removed to prepare for culvert work this summer.

Ladysmith, WI- A local agency has received money to support veterans in several Northern Wisconsin counties. The Indianhead Community Action Agency received $25,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. The money will go to the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program. The program helps homeless and at-risk veterans with items such as gas cards, vehicle repairs, bill payments and care items. Counties they help include Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Washburn and more.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Babbitt, Embarrass, Ironwood

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.