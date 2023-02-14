LIVE: Biden speaks to National Association of Counties

Biden delivers a keynote address during the National Association of Counties. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020
Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Duluth police officer during Greysolon incident
Two Harbors Crash
Woman hospitalized after car vs. semi collision near Two Harbors
Lacrosse program to come to Superior High School in 2024.
Superior School Board votes to bring new sports program to high school
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman

Latest News

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Rising toll makes quake worst in Turkey’s modern history
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Yellen warns of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
The Chicks will stop in 37 cities across Europe and North America, including 21 stops in the...
The Chicks announce 2023 world tour