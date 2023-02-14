43-foot endangered whale found dead at beach: ‘This is really crushing’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Officials in Virginia say an endangered whale was found dead at a beach over the weekend.

WWBT reports a North Atlantic right whale washed ashore at Virginia Beach near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. It was found by the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team on Feb. 12.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries identified the whale as a 20-year-old, 43-foot male.

Scientists said they don’t know how the whale died, but most right whale deaths in recent years have been caused by entanglement in fishing ropes used to catch lobster and crabs, followed by ship strikes.

Experts estimate 350 right whales are currently alive, down from around 500 a decade ago, with some scientists concerned the whales could go extinct if the population does not recover.

“We care about these whales; this is really crushing to come out and observe these whales on the beach. We really want to do everything that we can to recover them, but we have to learn from them. So, this is a great opportunity to do that,” said Kim Damon-Randall, director of the Office of Protected Resources at NOAA Fisheries.

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center team said it is working with NOAA to determine the whale’s cause of death.

NOAA Fisheries report this is the fourth large whale to wash ashore in Virginia so far this year, with this being the first North Atlantic right whale.

Right whales were added to the Endangered Species Act in 1970. Experts said they are one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

