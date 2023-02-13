World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece

World's Largest Puzzle
World's Largest Puzzle(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The world’s largest puzzle is almost complete, organizers say it is missing one piece.

The process consisted of putting together 60, 1,000-piece puzzles which took a month. Members of the community helped the Grasse Funeral Home get this project done.

Organizers say this experience consisted of hours of fun and making new friendships.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
Snowmobile Accident
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Talia and Morgan Martens dog sledding
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race - clipped
MIB's Jordan Zubich commits to UNC
MIB's Jordan Zubich commits to UNC