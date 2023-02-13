Woman hospitalized after car vs. semi collision near Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and taken to the hospital after her car collided with a semi truck just north of Two Harbors Monday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:07 a.m., they received a call about a collision on Highway 2 at Gun Club Road.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

Two Harbors Crash (Northern News Now)

A 71-year-old man was driving the semi and denied medical attention.

Authorities say the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, had to be freed from the vehicle by the Two Harbors Fire Department.

She was then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

