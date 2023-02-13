Wisconsin native wins Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

LEO CHENAL AT SUPER BOWL LVII
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRANTSBURG, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Grantsburg, WI native is waking up a Super Bowl champion.

22-year-old Leo Chenal played his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

Chenal was drafted 103rd overall in 2022 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

In the 19 snaps Chenal played Sunday night, he finished with six tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack.

Students in Grantsburg were excited to see him play, as they wore his Chiefs and Badgers jerseys to school Friday wishing him luck in the big game.

Chenal’s advice to younger players with big dreams is to take things day-by-day and treat every practice and game like it’s your last.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday night.

