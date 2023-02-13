St. Louis County Public Works receives 200k grant for safety action plan

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Public works has been awarded a grant to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

According to a news release, the county was given $200,000 for the plan.

The county is one of 510 local jurisdictions that will be receiving a portion of the $800 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program.

The funding is intended to reduce and eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

Building upon the county’s current County Road Safety Plan, the comprehensive safety action plan will focus on vulnerable users such as pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We are grateful to receive this funding and excited to put it to work to make the county’s roads safer for all users,” said Commissioner Keith Musolf, who chairs the County Board’s Public Works Committee.

The traffic safety action plan will develop a list of priorities and recommend targeted safety projects for those locations.

The planning effort is expected to take up to two years once work begins.

When finalized, this new traffic safety action plan will make the county eligible to pursue additional traffic safety funding to complete dedicated traffic safety projects.

